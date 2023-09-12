Ipswich Town dealt potentially big injury blow ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

The international break has prompted an injury concern for Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents

Ipswich Town could be without one of their key men when they head to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The international break has club managers spending close to a fortnight with their fingers crossed in the hope that their players come back unscathed and Tractor Boys’ boss Kieran McKenna is looking at a potential blow to his plans.

Winger Wes Burns has started each of Ipswich’s Championship matches so far this season, with the Suffolk side maintaining that form that took them out of League One and into the second tier.

However, the 28-year-old is looking likely at this stage to be unavailable for the trip to South Yorkshire after picking up a injury on international duty with Wales.

Burns played in his country’s friendly against Korea Republic in Cardiff last week and was due to be in the squad for the European Championships qualifier against Latvia on Monday night. However, the former Bristol City player picked up a hamstring injury forcing him to return to his club for treatment.

Wales boss Rob Page said: “We’ve got a duty of care to the player and for the club as well, so I think it was too risky to bring him. He’s pulled his hamstring, so it’s best off to send him back.”