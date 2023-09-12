Two of Sheffield Wednesday’s most exciting summer additions must be given a little time to settle into life at S6 before making good on their ‘clear talent’, according to Owls forward Josh Windass.

Wednesday supporters have expressed their eagerness to see youngsters Djedi Gassama and Anthony Musaba make their mark on the Championship having been brought in to add dynamism and flair to the Owls’ attack.

Both arrived from big French clubs - Gassama from PSG and Musaba from Monaco - and with that comes the expectation from some quarters of big things.

Windass has been impressed by what the young pair offer but expressed the need for patience.

“Djeidi and Musa are tricky wingers, they like to go at people,” he told The Star. “Like all the lads, they have settled well into the group.

“We get tied up in England especially that new players have to start this game, they have to do that, they have to be doing this. You have to give people time to settle in, play well and make us better.

“They have limited experience but they have a lot of talent clearly. You can see that from the clubs they’ve been at previously.

“People might think that players are looking at new ones and not wanting them to make an impact because they might threaten your place or whatever - we all want good players to come in and push us.

“I want players to come in and make me better, to make the team better. When people come in and do well, everybody wins.”

Wednesday will hope they can win quite literally sooner rather than later.

The Owls have improved in their performances as the weeks have gone on but have just one point to show for their five opening Championship matches.

There has been no sense of panic from the Wednesday camp, however, and Windass is the latest of several senior players to extoll the virtues of patience given the vast turnover of personnel in recent months.

Gassama and Musaba are just two of 11 new faces at S6. This, it has been suggested, needs time.

“It can be difficult,” Windass said. “For example, I’ve been playing with Baz and Palms now for four years so you start to instinctively know where they are on the pitch, what they want, where they want it.

“It’s the same with every team, it’s about building relationships with all new players and how they react to certain situations, even things like when they lose the ball whether they’re the sort of person that needs to be shouted at or whether you leave them. You have to learn people’s personalities.

“We’ve had loads of new guys in which is refreshing and hopefully we can start to get running.