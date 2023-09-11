“I’ve enjoyed it a lot more!” Sheffield Wednesday talisman Barry Bannan on position reversion
Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has spoken about a change in selection that has seen him play in his ‘more natural position’ in recent weeks - and has beared fruit for the Owls.
The Scot spoke at length at the start of the season about his need to adapt to a role under new boss Xisco that saw him stationed higher up the pitch and instructed to be more positionally disciplined rather than going to hunt for the possession as he has to huge success in his time with the club.
Bannan was often left without much of the ball in those opening matches as Wednesday struggled to make an impact in defeats to Southampton, Hull City and Preston North End.
The Owls have produced better in subsequent matches at Cardiff City and Leeds United, earning their first point in a match they could have nicked at Elland Road.
It’s perhaps no coincidence that their creator-in-chief has dropped deeper in midfield into a more familiar system utilising a back three and wing-backs.
“I’ve enjoyed it a lot more,” Bannan chuckled on his reversion in position.
“I’ve definitely enjoyed the last few games than the ones before.
“I was willing to try it and you play wherever the manager tells you to play. We were still very early in what we were doing now.”
With Wednesday improving around the side and performances on the upturn, the Owls skipper is more than open to the idea of heading back into a more advanced position.
His belief is that in their new system the side have been able to move the ball more effectively, meaning his attacking abilities may not be left quite so isolated as improvements continue to be made.
“It might be different now if I was still playing higher up because we’re building a lot better, we’re getting through midfield better as the weeks progress,” he said.
“I might find myself back in that position, but I’ve enjoyed the last few games sitting deeper and playing my more natural position.
“Like I say, if the manager can improve me by playing me in a different position and adding to what I’ve already got, then so be it.”