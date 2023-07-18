Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, has confirmed that Bailey Peacock-Farrell is one of the players that they’re looking at this transfer window.

Wednesday played out a 0-0 draw at the Pinatar Arena on Tuesday night, with 20 different players getting a runout, and it was again obvious that the club need to get some new signings through the door before the transfer window closes - preferably before their opening game against Southampton.

The Owls boss told The Star recently that he thought they were close to getting a deal done for a shot-stopper, though wouldn’t give any names, but now he’s confirmed that former loanee, Peacock-Farrell, is one of those on the list of potential signings.

Having fallen down the pecking order at Burnley, the Northern Ireland international is thought to be open to a move away from Turf Moor, but it’s thought that Wednesday aren’t the only ones to have shown an interest.

Xisco has spoke of a desire to get new players in the door as soon as possible, but also mentioned that he wants to get them right. It would appear that he sees BPF as one that fits the bill.