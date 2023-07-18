Wednesday played out a 0-0 draw at the Pinatar Arena on Tuesday night, with 20 different players getting a runout, and it was again obvious that the club need to get some new signings through the door before the transfer window closes - preferably before their opening game against Southampton.
The Owls boss told The Star recently that he thought they were close to getting a deal done for a shot-stopper, though wouldn’t give any names, but now he’s confirmed that former loanee, Peacock-Farrell, is one of those on the list of potential signings.
Having fallen down the pecking order at Burnley, the Northern Ireland international is thought to be open to a move away from Turf Moor, but it’s thought that Wednesday aren’t the only ones to have shown an interest.
Xisco has spoke of a desire to get new players in the door as soon as possible, but also mentioned that he wants to get them right. It would appear that he sees BPF as one that fits the bill.
“Maybe yes, maybe no,” he told the media with a smile, before adding, “He’s one of the keepers that we have on the list, and I think he is one that could be important for us. But you know it’s not easy - I try to give three or four options for the positions, and he is one. He’s a very good keeper, and if he can come with us then he can come with us, but we will see what happens.”