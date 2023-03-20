News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday striker scores on his return - U21 fixture offers Barnsley selection clues

Teenage striker Bailey Cadamarteri scored on his return to action for Sheffield Wednesday’s under-21 side on Monday afternoon.

By Alex Miller
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:34 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 15:34 GMT

The young Owls lost 2-1 to their Birmingham City counterparts at Stocksbridge Park Steels in what was their fourth match without a win.

The team news from the encounter was notable in that the starting line-up featured Luke Cook, Leojo Davidson and Sam Durrant, highly-rated young attacking players.

With Cadamarteri having come off the bench after the hour it seems none of the four players will be considered for inclusion in the matchday squad at Barnsley on Tuesday evening, where the Owls first team are looking to continue their long unbeaten run and take a step forward towards promotion.

Bailey Cadamarteri scored on his return to action for Sheffield Wednesday. (Harriet Massey - SWFC)
It comes after Wednesday manager Darren Moore admitted his squad was looking a little depleted up top. Callum Paterson and Mallik Wilks are still a couple of weeks away from contention while Josh Windass and Lee Gregory hobbled out of Saturday’s clash with Bolton Wanderers.

Moore said he was hopeful Windass and Gregory would be able to play a part in the short trip to Oakwell and it was wondered whether some of the club’s younger forwards might be called up to plug the gaps.

There was no sign of youngsters Rio Shipston or Sean Fusire at Stocksbridge – Adam Alimi-Adetoro is suspended – with the three having been pushed up into senior training for the rest of the season. There was also no sign of midfielder Will Trueman.

Cadamarteri’s goal marked a return to football after a few weeks with an accumulation of minor injury issues.

