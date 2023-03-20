It’s been a long and brutal season - and there’s no sense things will ease up any time soon.

Sheffield Wednesday are the team with the power when it comes to the League One title stakes - top of the table with games in hand on their closest rivals.

But injuries have crept back in and they have a very difficult battle with Barnsley to contend with on Tuesday. With the Tykes one of several sides to have shown excellent form in recent weeks, absolutely nothing is guaranteed.

So who will go up? What about the play-offs? Who looks most likely for relegation?

The number crunchers and statistics experts at FiveThirtyEight have taken into account the quality of each squad, form guides and remaining fixtures to draw up their recmmendations on who will finish where on what number of points.

And it’s tight in several areas of the table - with a handful of spots separated by goal difference.

24th - Forest Green Rovers - 29 pts Robbed of their best players and their manager after a historic promotion from League Two, Forest Green have failed to catch-up and look doomed. The arrival of Duncan Ferguson and some promising Premier League youngsters in January hasn't sparked a major upturn and the stats model has more than a 99% chance of relegation.

23rd - Cambridge United - 38 pts After a very promising season at third tier level last time out, Cambridge have faltered after a strong start to the campaign. They may well look back on Rotherham's approach of manager Mark Bonner as a turning point - and FiveThirtyEight have a 95% chance of the Us to go down.

22nd - Morecambe - 40 pts Fun fact: Morecambe have never been relegated in their entire history.. seriously. But as per the numbers, they'll taste the drop for the first time - with an 88% chance. They're a plucky team capable of scrapping their way out of trouble but form of late has been pretty ominous for Derek Adams' side.

21st - Accrington Stanley - 43 pts They've punched above their weight for a few years now - is this the season they take the hit of relegation to League Two? 538 certainly think so, rating a 64% chance of relegation, three points shy of the safety spots. They've fought it off before, mind.