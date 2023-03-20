Sheffield Wednesday are being tickled by the finger of injury concern - with four senior players having picked up issues in the last couple of matches.

It means that from a fairly solid and - dare we say it - predictable few weeks on the Owls selection front, there are suddenly a whole host of possible permutations depending on how the likes of George Byers, Lee Gregory, Josh Windass and Reece James get on over the next 24 hours.

Wednesday’s is a relatively tight-knit squad and though there might be a little bit of nervousness around how they go about things, there’s no doubt this Owls side has battled adversity of all types this season - taking a lighter squad at Oakwell would just be the latest to navigate.

Based on a gut feel of who may-or-may-not be available, here’s the side we can see lining up at Barnsley on Tuesday evening.

1 . GK - Cameron Dawson In good form and showing signs of continued confidence, there seems little doubt that though there is a hugely capable back-up waiting in the wings in David Stockdale, it’s Dawson’s shirt barring injury or a huge drop-off in form. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2 . RCB - Dominic Iorfa Has been in strong form of late and should be in good fettle having had to sit out the weekend’s battle thanks to a suspension picked up courtesy of a harsh red at Pompey. There are options available to Moore on the right but given squad management this seems on obvious fit. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . CB - Aden Flint Dead good at defending n that. Moore has spoken about his settling-in to full-throttle footy and he is one of many who will have their conditions monitored closely, but if he’s fit and firing he plays - a colossus. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4 . LCB - Akin Famewo Here’s another player that will have his fitness tests checked and double-checked. Wednesday can ill-afford another burn-out. Famewo’s form is consistent and he’s an important player on that left. If he requires a rest, a great burden may fall on whether Reece James is back fit. Photo Sales