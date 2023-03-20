News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
14 minutes ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
32 minutes ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week
1 hour ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
1 hour ago WATCH: Bruce Willis speaks for the first time since dementia diagnosis
16 hours ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban

Four changes as Sheffield Wednesday juggle injury mysteries: Predicted team for Barnsley clash in pictures

Sheffield Wednesday are being tickled by the finger of injury concern - with four senior players having picked up issues in the last couple of matches.

By Alex Miller
Published 19th Mar 2023, 23:33 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 08:36 GMT

It means that from a fairly solid and - dare we say it - predictable few weeks on the Owls selection front, there are suddenly a whole host of possible permutations depending on how the likes of George Byers, Lee Gregory, Josh Windass and Reece James get on over the next 24 hours.

Wednesday’s is a relatively tight-knit squad and though there might be a little bit of nervousness around how they go about things, there’s no doubt this Owls side has battled adversity of all types this season - taking a lighter squad at Oakwell would just be the latest to navigate.

Based on a gut feel of who may-or-may-not be available, here’s the side we can see lining up at Barnsley on Tuesday evening.

In good form and showing signs of continued confidence, there seems little doubt that though there is a hugely capable back-up waiting in the wings in David Stockdale, it’s Dawson’s shirt barring injury or a huge drop-off in form.

1. GK - Cameron Dawson

In good form and showing signs of continued confidence, there seems little doubt that though there is a hugely capable back-up waiting in the wings in David Stockdale, it’s Dawson’s shirt barring injury or a huge drop-off in form. Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Has been in strong form of late and should be in good fettle having had to sit out the weekend’s battle thanks to a suspension picked up courtesy of a harsh red at Pompey. There are options available to Moore on the right but given squad management this seems on obvious fit.

2. RCB - Dominic Iorfa

Has been in strong form of late and should be in good fettle having had to sit out the weekend’s battle thanks to a suspension picked up courtesy of a harsh red at Pompey. There are options available to Moore on the right but given squad management this seems on obvious fit. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Dead good at defending n that. Moore has spoken about his settling-in to full-throttle footy and he is one of many who will have their conditions monitored closely, but if he’s fit and firing he plays - a colossus.

3. CB - Aden Flint

Dead good at defending n that. Moore has spoken about his settling-in to full-throttle footy and he is one of many who will have their conditions monitored closely, but if he’s fit and firing he plays - a colossus. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Here’s another player that will have his fitness tests checked and double-checked. Wednesday can ill-afford another burn-out. Famewo’s form is consistent and he’s an important player on that left. If he requires a rest, a great burden may fall on whether Reece James is back fit.

4. LCB - Akin Famewo

Here’s another player that will have his fitness tests checked and double-checked. Wednesday can ill-afford another burn-out. Famewo’s form is consistent and he’s an important player on that left. If he requires a rest, a great burden may fall on whether Reece James is back fit.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
BarnsleyJosh WindassReece JamesGeorge Byers