Patched-up, battered and bruised, Sheffield Wednesday’s players started their recovery from a battle with Bolton straight after leaving the ground on Friday night, such was the need to recover in time for Barnsley.

Sports science professionals can do wondrous things and though there is nervousness around the depth of the squad after Josh Windass, Lee Gregory and Reece James hobbled out of the Trotters draw, Owls boss Darren Moore said he was hopeful the trio could play a part at Oakwell on Tuesday evening.

See also George Byers who sat out on the Bolton game having sustained a hamstring niggle at Portsmouth the weekend before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s the latest we have it from Moore on Wednesday’s walking wounded.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore. (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

Josh Windass

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Went down holding his ankle in the Bolton battle and left the ground walking pretty gingerly and wearing a protective ‘moonboot’ – though it was a measure Moore said was purely precautionary.

“It’s a precaution because he took a knock on it,” the Owls boss said post-match. “So until the medical team assess him in the morning you don’t want him doing anything more to it. So the boot is protection until the physios get on him. With the boot there can be no more damage done.

Verdict: Feels a little optimistic to suggest he’ll play at Oakwell but fingers crossed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Gregory

He went off in the second half having marked his return to the side with a goal on Friday night.

“Lee also took a knock on the ankle, but that was a kick - so he had to come off because he couldn’t put his weight through it,” Moore reported back to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m hopeful that all three will be available because they’re all knocks - like I say, Josh was in a boot as a precaution just in case. As it stands here now I would hope that all three will be available for Tuesday.”

Verdict: It didn’t look great but who knows?

Reece James

In and out with the odd niggle here and there, James seems to have no issue sliding back in and making an impact on things be that as a wing-back or on the left of the back three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substituted at half-time, he’s a player whose absence Wednesday could in theory cover quite nicely should Akin Famewo and Marvin Johnson be fit and firing.

Moore pooled him in with Windass and Gregory as players who he considered to be ‘50/50’.

Verdict: Like a few others, Moore said 50/50. We’ll see.

George Byers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That might be 50/50 that one with George, I’m not sure.”

Another close call, then, for key man Byers. His return from a hamstring niggle would come as a huge relief such is his importance to the side.

Verdict: We’ll see.

Mallik Wilks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having recovered from a calf injury, Wilks is all good in that area again but faces a tune-up period to get himself match ready before he will be considered.

“It’s now just a case of getting the volume,” Moore said. “We’ll get those levels up and get the work into him.

“Hopefully there’ll be no reaction to any of that and we’ll get him back involved.”

Verdict: A week or two away perhaps?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Paterson

One who is expected back a lot earlier than was originally feared, Paterson was in belting form prior to his injury, a hamstring issue that had originally looked pretty bleak.

Things are looking stretched up top especially now given concerns for Windass and Gregory.

“We’ll get Mallik back and Callum Paterson is another couple of weeks away before we can take a closer look at him,” Moore last reported. “If we can get those two back they will add that bit more at the top end of the pitch. It’s vital, really."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verdict: Back sometime in April.

Michael Ihiekwe

Last indications were that he was honing in on a return towards the end of the season – though no firm date was given.

He’s been pictured on the training ground and it seems Wednesday are taking things day-by-day on Ihiekwe, who hasn’t played since November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verdict: Could see him in April.

Ben Heneghan

Strides have been taken – both literally and metaphorically – on his return from a serious knee injury and Heneghan seems to be doing well at Middlewood Road.

But any notion of a return this season was once again stamped out by Moore this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verdict: Ready for pre-season.

READ MORE:

Advertisement Hide Ad