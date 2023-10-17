Sheffield Wednesday starlet targets Sheffield United after another goal

Bailey Cadamarteri is flying, and with 10 goals in eight games for Sheffield Wednesday’s U21s this season he’s turning a few heads this season.

The 18-year-old hit double figures on Friday night as the Owls drew 2-2 with high-flying Sheffield United, grabbing the first equaliser on a dramatic night as new senior manager, Danny Röhl, watched on from the stands.

Neil Thompson’s side have already picked up nearly as many points this season as they did in their entire 2022/23 campaign, and the fact that they could’ve beaten the Blades – who remain unbeaten – said a lot about the progress that’s been made. And ‘Cadz’ is targeting their place at the top of the table.

“It was a tough game,” Cadamarteri told The Star. “I thought the first half we didn’t play to our strengths and I didn’t think that any of us were really good enough, but as we got into the second half we got into, got on top and I thought we could’ve nicked a few more goals…

“At the end of the day we’ve got good characters in the team, we’ve got good players, and we all look out for each other. So when we go a goal down we all get together and fight to get back into the game. I think looking back at it we should’ve got more.

“Like I say, we’ve got a good group of lads. We’ll all fight each other’s battles, we’ll fight our own battles, and we’ll do what we can to try and finish top of the league and then get into the play-offs.”