‘Everybody knows Sheffield Wednesday’ – Owls’ new recruit excited to get started

Sheffield Wednesday have a new performance manager as Sascha Lense reunites with Danny Röhl at Hillsborough, and he’s already enjoying himself.

It was reported by The Star over the weekend that the German could be on the verge of joining his former colleague in Wednesday colours, and on Monday his arrival was confirmed as Röhl puts together his technical team.

With experience at Manchester United, Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig the 48-year-old has plenty of experience in high level football, and he says that he’s already heard about what to expect from Wednesdayites now that he’s made the move to South Yorkshire.

“Everybody knows Sheffield Wednesday,” he told the club’s YouTube channel. “It’s a big club with massive fans and a big stadium - no matter who spoke to me they were all talking about the fans at the stadium, so I’m very happy to be here…

“To be honest the first day has been very good. Maybe it should be expected on the first day of a new manager because everybody wants to show up, everybody is committed and full of energy. But it was a very good session and they’ve shown the levels for tomorrow.

“I’m looking forward to the games very much, this is the main thing. Training is important but the game is what we live for and do the whole job for.”

The former Red Devils psychologist and Röhl will be working very closely now that they’re workmates once again, and he admits that he’s delighted that the new Owls boss has been given the chance to take a step up from the assistant role that he’s had in his last few jobs.

He went on to say, “I’ve known him for eight years, we met at RB Leipzig and I’ve followed him from being a youth coach, to an assistant and now a manager in the Championship. It’s great...

“I try to support him in every way that I can be of help, probably more off the pitch with the staff and players, maybe with a little bit of psychology and we’ve known each other a long time. He needs a person he can trust in different ways.