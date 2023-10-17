New Sheffield Wednesday boss makes exciting statement about Owls youth

Sheffield Wednesday’s new manager, Danny Röhl, says that the Owls’ academy youngsters are ‘a key part’ of his plans for the future.

One of the German’s first ports of call after being unveiled as Xisco’s replacement was to attend the U21’s game at Hillsborough, a game where he was treated to a huge round of applause as well as four goals and a late comeback.

Bailey Cadamarteri got his tenth of the season and Luke Cook scored in injury time to secure a 2-2 draw against table-topping Sheffield United, and there may well be a chance that either they or their teammates could get some more opportunities in the first team going forward.

Speaking on Friday Röhl spoke of his desire to be ‘very linked’ with the academy, news that’ll be music to the ears of those hoping to make the step up in the near future.

“For sure it’s a key part,” he explained to The Star. “Because if we have a good academy and we can bring some players into the first team then we can create extra value for the club. That means we have to be very linked to each other, very close to each other, and it’s very important for me to know what’s happening in the U21s, in the academy, and so on.”