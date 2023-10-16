Key figure departs Sheffield Wednesday and joins another EFL club

Sheffield Wednesday no long have a Chief Operating Officer after it was confirmed that Liam Dooley has left the club for another English Football League club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dooley has been with the Owls for over two years after taking on the job as their COO back in 2021, but now it’s been announced that he has taken on a new role at Shrewsbury Town in League One.

He joins Salop as their Chief Executive Officer - a role that doesn’t exist at Hillsborough - and has already got to work over in Shropshire as a new chapter begins for the lifelong Wednesdayite.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the club read, “Sheffield Wednesday’s Chief Operating Officer Liam Dooley has left Hillsborough to take up the position of Chief Executive Officer with League One Shrewsbury Town. Liam joined the Owls in April 2019 and has been in the role of COO since May 2021.

“General Manager Alastair Wilson, who has worked side by side at Hillsborough with Liam throughout his tenure, now assumes sole leadership of the commercial and operational arm of the club.”

Dooley, speaking to the club’s official website, said, “It has been an honour and a privilege to represent the club and I would like to thank the chairman, the staff and fans for all their fantastic support throughout. I am excited to take up my new challenge as CEO with Shrewsbury and wish everyone at Sheffield Wednesday all the very best.”