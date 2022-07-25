Wednesday have added eight players to their squad, with the bulk of their business done early doors in the transfer window.

Seven of those new additions travelled to Portugal for a pre-season training and bonding camp.

Sheffield Wednesday stalwart Liam Palmer has thought highly of the club's efforts in the transfer market.

And the chance to get to know the fresh faces well in advance of the season is one Palmer believes will stand Wednesday in good stead heading into the new League One campaign, which kicks off on Saturday when his side welcome fellow promotion hopefuls Portsmouth to Hillsborough.

“The key bit is bringing the lads in early,” Palmer said. “Last year, we signed a lot of players late and it took us a little while to get going.

“I think the gaffer recognised that and credit to him, the chairman and the recruitment team for getting the business done.

“It has given us more time to work as a team and individuals to get people up to speed and ready for the start of the season rather than playing catch up.

“I think our business, as a whole, has been good so far. One or two more might come in, one or two might go but that is not for me to speculate on. The business we have done has been well received by the players and they all seem a great bunch of lads.”

Wednesday aren’t done when it comes to scoping out potential additions to the squad and have launched enquiries for forwards Mallik Wilks, Kemar Roofe and Keke Simmonds.

Whoever comes in will enter a settled squad with beefed-up League One experience on last season. It’s a factor the Owls hope will take them another step further in their quest for promotion.

“There are some big characters in there but also a lot of experience,” Palmer said.

“They each bring their own individual quality. We know what they can bring.