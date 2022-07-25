"Sheffield Wednesday is a massive club, but..” Sam Hutchinson determined to prove himself in Championship

The 32-year-old, who was told his Wednesday contract would not be renewed earlier this summer, has had his switch to the Madejski confirmed after an elongated trial period.

Hutchinson signs as part of a major rebuild at crisis club Reading as Paul Ince looks to inspire a survival effort.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Hutchinson left Sheffield Wednesday in the summer, and has since signed for Reading. Pic: Steve Ellis.

A former Chelsea academy starlet, he has made no secret of the pull of Wednesday and would likely have signed a new contract with the club should they have offered one.

The switch south has not only allowed him to move closer to his young family, but has offered him a second go at making the grade in the Championship after his relegation with Wednesday in 2021.

“I had a couple of offers, but I didn’t want to wait,” Hutchinson said.

“And it was a no brainer – I live round the corner and I’m from Windsor. To be near my kids is the one thing I’ve always wanted – I can enjoy my life outside football, which is a nice thing to do.

“And also I’m stepping into a league that I want to play in. Sheffield Wednesday is a massive club, but you’re coming back into the Championship and that’s why I had to come in on trial – to prove I can still do it.

“So fingers crossed I can do that during the season, and hopefully I can prove the gaffer right in what he’s seen in me. I can’t wait for the new season. Pre-season isn’t the nicest of things! But we’ve had good, competitive games. So roll on the season.”

Reading have signed themselves a great deal of experience in Hutchinson, who will add to 174 appearances in the second tier.

He said: “Nothing fazes me, I just wanted to play football in an environment that was comfortable and near my children.