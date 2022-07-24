The reports, published on Sunday morning by Dutch daily newspaper De Gelderlander, suggested the 25-year-old is bound for De Graafschap, who missed out on promotion to the Eredivisie at the play-off stage last season.

Sow didn’t play in Wednesday’s 4-1 friendly defeat at Wigan Athletic on Saturday, further prompting speculation that he could be on his way out after a solitary season at the club

Sheffield Wednesday forward Sylla Sow has been linked with a move away from S6. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Owls boss Darren Moore said his absence was down to illness.

The Star understands that the Dutchman is a player Wednesday are willing to let leave the club. The reports in Holland – which remain unsubstantiated here – suggest De Graafschap are expecting to wrap up Sow’s services on free transfer terms.

Asked where Sow’s future lies after the Wigan defeat, Moore told The Star: “He’s here and he’s still with us.

“Maybe if he’d have been with us today he’d have been part of it and would have got minutes again.

“He reported in sick this morning, so we hope that after the weekend he’s OK, that it’s a 24 or 48 hour bug and he’s ready to go again on Monday morning.

“He’ll pick things back up with us on Monday.”

Should Sow head for the Wednesday exit he leaves behind a cult hero status after scoring four goals in 19 matches for the club.