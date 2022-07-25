Alex Hunt and Ryan Galvin are among the young players to have featured in their summer fixture shake-up over the past few weeks.

But the young pair have attracted loan interest from other clubs in the EFL and could head out on a temporary basis, Darren Moore told The Star.

The Star reported earlier this month that Hunt had received interest from clubs in League Two after spending time out at Grimsby Town and Oldham Athletic last season.

Now 22 years old, the diminutive midfielder seems to have grown physically stronger in line with Moore’s expectations of his squad but remains a way down the pecking order, with Wednesday having signed midfield man Tyreeq Bakinson from Bristol City last week.

Galvin, 21, has impressed both on the left of a back three and as a wing back in pre-season but looks likely to head out on loan having not been awarded a senior squad number.

The former Wigan Athletic youngster spent time out on loan in non-league with Gloucester City in the last campaign but may well be hoping to achieve EFL experience should he move on in this window.

“There are possibilities,” Moore said. “We’ve had one or two clubs show real interest in them on loan, but thought there’s been that interest, none of them have firmed it up with a proper approach.