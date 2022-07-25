Major Sheffield Wednesday target in curious double absence as transfer limbo intensifies

The pursuit of Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks has developed into something of a saga this summer as Owls boss Darren Moore looks to expand his attacking options.

The Star understands that Wilks is keen on the move and has gone as far as to agree outline personal terms with Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

But the two clubs are at an impasse over a fee for the 23-year-old, with senior figures at the Tigers’ end having spoken publicly about the need for Wednesday to up their offer.

Speaking last week, Hull boss Shota Arveladze made clear the door hadn’t been shut on the possibility of Wilks staying put.

But he has since signed another attacking player – Ghana international Benjamin Tetteh – who plays a similar role to the Leeds United academy graduate.

Interestingly, Wilks was a curious absence from Hull’s pre-season double matchday over the weekend.

The Championship side played matches against Cambridge United and Peterborough United, with their squad split across both fixtures.

Some players were able to make the bench for both matches – the Cambridge match kicked off at midday an the Posh clash at 4pm.

And while Wilks was one of a handful of senior players not to feature in either match, he was the only absent figure not known to have been battling any form of injury niggle – prompting further speculation over a potential departure from the MKM Stadium.

Hull have claimed Wednesday are not the only club who are admirers of Wilks, suggesting interest has been tabled from abroad.

The 24-year-old has one year remaining on his Hull contract.

“I haven’t seen him before in pre-season, but those that have say this is his best pre-season in three years,” Tigers boss Arveladze told Hull Live on Wilks’ summer efforts early last week.

“Potentially, he has something and that’s why people before have played him, he won the League One championship, he has scored goals before and that’s why some other teams want him.”