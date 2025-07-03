Sheffield Wednesday are currently in talks with Southampton regarding the departure of midfielder, Sutura Kakay.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star reported earlier this week that the Saint were leading the race for Sutura’s signature after he opted against signing a professional contract at Middlewood Road, and now things appear to have progressed further as they try and get the 18-year-old on board for next season.

Wednesday are due compensation should he move on, and that can either be agreed between the two clubs or go to tribunal. The former is usually preferred by both parties, and it’s understood that those conversations are taking place as we speak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sutura Kakay looks to be moving on

Sheffield Wednesday Youtube

Kakay was one of four U18s to be offered maiden pro deals at the end of last season, with the others being Joe Emery, Ernie Weaver and Logan Stretch. It was confirmed on Wednesday that all three had put pen to paper, but there was tellingly no mention of their midfield teammate.

The talented teen is not the only youngster at Middlewood Road that has caught the eye of other clubs of late, and while losing him would certainly be a blow for their future plans, the money - even if it’s not hugely substantial - could certainly come in handy given the current situation at the club. A third breach of English Football League rules, for non-payment of transfer fees, was revealed on Thursday.

Kakay, who would also qualify to play for Sierra Leone, would be the latest young player to depart the Owls, however they have moved to bulk up their U21 ranks with the signings of Harry Evers from Liverpool, Cole McGhee from Preston North End and Denny Oliver from Lincoln City.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join