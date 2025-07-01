Southampton are believed to be leading the race to sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Sutura Kakay, but aren’t his only admirers.

The Star understands that the 18-year-old is set to leave the Owls are turning down a professional contract in the club, and the Saints are one of several keen to try and snap him up.

Wednesday will be due compensation should the midfield man move on, and that can either be agreed between the two clubs or go to tribunal. The former is usually preferred by both parties.

Kakay was one of four U18s to be offered maiden pro deals at the end of last season, with the others being Joe Emery, Ernie Weaver and Logan Stretch. At this point it looks like that trio will be staying, with Emery’s stay at S6 having already been confirmed by his agency.

The talented teen is not the only youngster at Middlewood Road that has caught the eye of other clubs of late, and losing him would certainly be a blow for their future plans. The money, however, could certainly come in handy given the current situation at the club.

Kakay, who would also qualify to play for Sierra Leone if he so wished, had the chance to train with Wednesday first team on occasion under Danny Röhl and is predicted to have a bright future ahead of him.

More news is expected to follow on Kakay and his young Owls teammates over the next couple of days, and it may be that some of the club’s academy players end up spending time with the seniors over the next few weeks.