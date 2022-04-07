The game is set to be Wednesday’s biggest travelling group of the season after they sold all 5,147 tickets in their allocation at the University of Bolton Stadium, a figure that will beat the tickets sold for the trip to Doncaster Rovers by almost 500 people.

Wednesday could consolidate their place in the League One Play-Offs even further if they manage to pick up a victory against the Trotters, and they’ll be desperate to do so as a thank you to the fans that have followed them in numbers all throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only will the game be their biggest away following of the season, but also their biggest away crowd since buying almost 6,000 tickets for the 2018/19 FA Cup game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Bolton’s biggest attendance this season was for the visit of Wigan Athletic back in October, while their average crowd over the course of the campaign is around the 15,000-mark.

All 24 League One teams are in action this weekend as the business end gets underway, and – depending on results – Wednesday could remain in fifth place or drop as far down as eighth.

Wednesday may have got one of the best travelling fanbases in the division this season, however their results on the road haven’t quite matched up to them as they picked up just six wins from their 19 games so far.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have bought over 5,000 tickets for the trip to Bolton Wanderers.