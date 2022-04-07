The 23-year-old forward has found his mojo again in Slovakia since joining Slovan Bratislava for an undisclosed fee earlier in the season, and has certainly played his part in the side’s march to the top of the table.

After 26 games his side have lost just once, and are on the brink of sealing the league title and a spot in next season’s UCL qualifiers. Green, with his 14 goals in all competitions, is enjoying his football again after a difficult spell at Hillsborough.

“This path that I’m on is an experience,” he told The Athletic. “I’ve got more experience than most English players of my age now because I’ve taken this step.

“Many would say, ‘Why have you done this?’ I think that I have my own reasons. I believe in myself and want to prove that I can do it. I’ve played 40 games in a season for the first time in my career and I’m in a great routine.

“We’ve only lost once this season, but we are expected to win every game. That’s new to me and it’s made me so much stronger.

“The appeal of European football was just too good to turn down and to settle straight away was a big thing. I made it into the team of the week in my first game.

"The second game I scored, in Europe, then I got a few Man of the Match awards. I know football is about statistics. Every game I go into, I want to score and get my numbers up so people can see what I’m doing.

“I know I should really have 20 goals already this season because I’ve left a few out there, but I’m working on that.”

He also went on to insist that he’s not downgraded, saying, “I haven’t ‘dropped down’ – I’ve just moved across. I’m playing at a high level in Europe and I needed to do this for myself and my career. Coming over here has really opened my mind up to how European football is played. It’s been really beneficial.