The Owls, Plymouth Argyle, Sunderland and Ipswich Town were all watching on tonight as they had a free midweek without a fixture, however there were plenty of other games happening in League One as we approach the back end of the 2021/22 campaign.

And while everything didn’t go their way on Tuesday night, Wednesday will have watched with interest as relegation-threatened Morecambe managed to secure a 2-1 victory over promotion-chasing Oxford United.

Goals from Aaron Wildig and Cole Stockton were enough to secure a much-needed three points for the Shrimps, and produce the biggest shock of the evening.

The other game that will have been of interest to Wednesday, Sunderland and Co. was the game between Wycombe Wanderers and Cambridge United, however there was no shock on the cards in that game.

A Sam Vokes brace helped them to a comfortable 4-1 win, and saw them climb back up into the division’s top six - level on points with the Owls.

But Oxford’s defeat meant that Darren Moore’s side stayed three points clear of them, and still have a game in hand to try and consolidate their spot in the Play-Off places at the next opportunity.

Cole Stockton gave Sheffield Wednesday a helping hand by helping Morecambe beat Oxford United.