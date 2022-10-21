Sheffield Wednesday are back in action this weekend with a tricky away trip to Lincoln City. Darren Moore’s side are currently 3rd in the league table.

The Owls beat Cambridge United 2-0 away in their last league match. Here is a look at some of the latest news from League One...

Portsmouth’s stance on attacker

Portsmouth are not expected to follow up on their interest in Notts County attacker Macaulay Langstaff, according to a report by The News. The former Gateshead man has caught the eye in the National League this term.

Danny Cowley’s side have been keeping tabs on his progress over recent times. They are seven points behind Sheffield Wednesday in the league table but have played two games less.

Bolton Wanderers loan out youngster

Bolton Wanderers have decided to loan striker Conor Carty to Oldham Athletic, as announced on their official club website. The youngster has linked up with the Latics on an initial one-month deal to get some experience under his belt.

Oldham are managed by former Sheffield United player David Unsworth these days and find themselves in the fifth tier following their relegation from League Two in the last campaign. Wednesday academy graduate Jack Stobbs also plays for them.

Accrington player departs

Accrington Stanley attacker Enock Lusiama has joined Colne on loan. The 22-year-old had temporary spell with Southport earlier this season.