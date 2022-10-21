Josh Windass coy on vital contract detail in discussion over Sheffield Wednesday future
The future of Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass is shrouded in a little mystery – with the 28-year-old insisting his entire focus on achieving promotion with the Owls.
The Star understands there is an extension clause written into Windass’ contract, which runs out at the end of the current season. The terms of that extension are an unknown, however.
Asked whether he could shed light on the terms around any extension clause, the former Rangers striker kept his counsel.
“Not really,” he said. “My contract at the minute is up at the end of the season and we’ll see where it goes from there.
“I’m not really focusing on any contract issues.”
Windass is one of several senior players whose contract is up in the summer, though he maintains that is no issue for him, with all eyes on achieving promotion to the Championship.
“To be honest I’ve not really thought about it,” he said. “It sounds cliche, but I just want to try get promoted. If the club come to me, it is what it is but I’m just enjoying playing a lot of games because last year I missed a lot of football.
“I’m so fit this season and I feel like I’m playing well. I’m trying to keep it going and help get us promoted and then we’ll see what happens.
“There’s always going to be that [contract speculation] in the background I guess but it hasn’t really entered my mind.
“We’ve just got to take care of business. Contracts are all individual situations so I have to deal with what I do best and contracts won’t be an issue.”