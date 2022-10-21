And that question mark hangs over midfielder Will Vaulks, whose upturn in form appears to have come at an opportune time as he looks to add to his seven caps for Wales and fight his way onto the plane.

As it stands, the 29-year-old has not played for his country since March, though he was not involved in matches over the summer for personal reasons and was on the comeback trail from injury for squads earlier this season.

Wednesday would be compensated with a modest sum of money should he jet off to the Middle East. But is it likely to happen?

We asked Ian Mitchelmore – Wales football writer for WalesOnline – for the inside track on Vaulks’ chances.

Will Vaulks last made the Wales squad in March and would have been in during the summer were it not for his wedding - what are the chances of him making the WC squad?

Midfield is something of a problem area for Wales, particularly with Joe Allen's injury record and his age.

The door doesn't appear to be closed for Vaulks who, as you mention in the question, has been on the fringes recently.

At present, it appears unlikely that'll he'll be on the plane to Qatar, particularly given the fact that he didn't make the 28-man squad for the Nations League matches against Belgium and Poland in September.

Who is ahead of him in the pecking order?

Joe Allen is a nailed on starter when fit, and Ethan Ampadu is more than capable of operating in midfield if not selected in a back three.

Joe Morrell has, on the whole, performed well under Rob Page and seems to be better suited to the style than Vaulks.

Matt Smith and Dylan Levitt are at the younger end of the age spectrum compared to Vaulks, so that undoubtedly gives them both the edge when it comes to 50:50 calls between them and the Sheffield Wednesday man.

Is the fact he plays in League One an issue?

It certainly isn't ideal, although it also wouldn't be a reason for the coaching staff to leave him out given that his fellow Welsh central midfielders Morrell and Smith both play in League One with Portsmouth and MK Dons respectively.

Even when in the Championship with Cardiff City, Vaulks was in and out of teams and squads, so it appears to be more down to the preferences of Page on the player specifically as opposed to the level he's playing at right now.

What would have to happen for Vaulks to be included?

As someone who is playing well and regularly in a side that is challenging at the top end of League One, his name will almost certainly be mentioned, and there's every chance he makes the provisional squads.

But I get the sense that it'll take an injury elsewhere for Vaulks to earn a place in Page's final 26-man squad.

As mentioned, Wales' midfielders aren't exactly firing on all cylinders at club level right now, with Vaulks arguably being one of few who is actually in top form, so you can never rule it out.