The simple reason Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup tie with Morecambe will be played on a Friday night

The vast majority of first round matches are set to be played on the Saturday, though fixtures can be played at any time across the weekend from Friday November 4 to Sunday November 6.

Matches played on the Friday or Sunday are most often switched if a tie is selected for live television coverage, though that is not the case here.

Sheffield Wednesday's home clash with Morecambe in the FA Cup will be played on a Friday evening.

The Star understands that following discussions with the relevant authorities and between the two clubs, the tie will be played on the Friday because of a clash with already scheduled Championship home matches for Sheffield United (v Burnley) and Rotherham United (v Norwich City).

It was felt authority resources would have been spread too thin to oversee three matches in one afternoon.

Wednesday also confirmed a competitive ticket pricing structure for the FA Cup clash, with adult tickets priced at just £10 and concessions at £5. The South Stand and North Stand Lower will be the only stands open to home fans.

The Owls will be hoping to better their effort in the FA Cup last season, which saw them crash out courtesy of a 3-0 replay defeat at Plymouth Argyle following a televised snore draw at S6.