Sheffield Wednesday ring the changes as XI for West Brom revealed - Forgotten man returns

Sheffield Wednesday have rung the changes for the game against West Bromwich Albion, with Xisco swapping out seven players from the XI that faced Sunderland.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 19:02 BST
The Owls head into game 10 without a win to their name in 2023/24, and need to get one this evening in order to avoid this season being their worst ever start to a league campaign.

Wednesday’s boss has brought back plenty of those who were so successful for the club last season, including stand-in captain, Liam Palmer, and it looks like there could be a shift in formation as well in what may be a switch to a 442.

The big news on the bench is that Mallik Wilks returns to the squad for the first time since the opening night against Southampton.

Here’s how the two teams line up:

Here’s some prematch reading:

