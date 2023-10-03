Sheffield Wednesday boss makes honest comments over Owls mistakes

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that the Owls’ current situation means that there is a lot of negativity around the club.

The Owls take on West Bromwich Albion this season in their 10th game of the campaign, and if they don’t pick up a victory then it will mean that they’ve officlally had the worst start since they joined the league.

With that in mind it’s no surprise that it’s not a particularly happy place to be at Hillsborough right now, and the results are just one part of the apathy that is setting in. Those results, which have seen them pick up just two points so far, have often come after a number of mistakes on the field - it’s something that obviously concerns the manager.

The Star asked the Owls boss what he could do in order to stop them happening, and he said that it could be something to do with the way he’s explaining things.

He said, “We have different situations – we are working on things on the pitch, we are working with video, we are working on the mentality… And after that you need to decide if the players can understand it or not. If you ask me whether they understand based on today, I’d say no, because we repeat the same mistakes. This is the thing, and I’m pushing myself about that.

“I need to teach them better, because if I know about the situations and we work on them, and they still repeat the mistakes, then maybe it’s because I’m not explaining it well.

“The players can do it,” he went on to say. “If you speak to them, if you know how they feel and how much they’re giving, then you can try to understand how they receive this punch in minute four. It’s not an excuse, it’s just the point that we’re in, and when we’re in this s*** dynamic everything is bad, and wrong, and a big problem.

“Right now we’re trying to reduce situations, improve on set pieces, and afterwards we’ll try to give better things going forward.”