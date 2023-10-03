Sheffield Wednesday man lands international call-up in World Cup hunt
Sheffield Wednesday defender, Juan Delgado, will be heading back out to his home nation this month after receiving his latest Chile call-up.
The 30-year-old has been a regular under Xisco since his arrival in England from Portuguese outfit, Pacos de Ferreira, playing in 11 different fixtures and being one of only six players to have scored for the club in 2023/24.
Having been part of the Chilean setup for some time now it’s no surprise to see the former CD Tondela and Gimnàstic de Tarragona get another nod from manager, Eduardo Berizzo, however he’ll be hoping to play more of a role in the next two matches than he did against Uruguay and Colombia.
La Roja face Peru at home before travelling to face Venezuela in the upcoming international break, and the side will be eager to get their first victory in World Cup qualifiers having lost and drawn their two games in September.
Delgado is unlikely to be the only Owl who gets an international call-up this month with Devis Vasquez (Colombia), Di’Shon Bernard (Jamaica) and Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland) all heading out a few weeks ago – however he is the only that has been confirmed so far.
Wednesday have two more games to play before the FIFA break comes along, starting with tonight’s trip to West Bromwich Albion, and on Saturday Huddersfield Town visit Hillsborough as Darren Moore heads back to his old stomping ground for the first time since the second leg against Peterborough United.