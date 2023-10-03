News you can trust since 1887
‘With humility’ Sheffield Wednesday must battle emotions in turnaround mission

Sheffield Wednesday must battle their own emotions in order to turn around their dismal start to the Championship season.

By Alex Miller
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:00 BST
That’s according to their manager Xisco, speaking ahead of their latest clash at West Brom this evening and after a 3-0 home defeat to Sunderland on Friday evening.

The Spaniard also issued a message to the club’s supporters after thousands walked out early in the Mackems defeat.

He once again sought to apologise for a run of form that has left them needing a win at the Hawthorns this evening to prevent their worst-ever start to an EFL season after 10 matches.

“All I can say is sorry,” he said. “I’ve said before.

“Our start is bad, everybody knows the results are not good and we have not arrived at the points we think we can arrive to at this moment.

“After all we can say [is sorry], with humility and full power. The staff and the team say it with full power.

“We have to control our emotions. Sometimes you fight against your self with these emotions.

“All I can say is we are so sorry. We have to give a better performance for everybody and to stay more mature in some situations and moments of the game.

“We need to know more what it is, the Championship. We say it with humility.

“Tomorrow is another day and until my last day I will give 100% to change everything.”