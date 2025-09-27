Sheffield Wednesday face QPR at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon - and here are five pre-match talking points.

Sheffield Wednesday will be targeting a first Championship home win of the season when they face QPR at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls, who saw their list of embargoes increased to five on Friday, secured their first league victory of the campaign last time out, beating Portsmouth 2-0 at Fratton Park.

Wednesday got the job done via goals either side of half-time from Barry Bannan and George Brown, meaning they will be hungry to build on that victory against the Hoops, who will arrive at Hillsborough targeting a fourth win on the bounce.

Ahead of the meeting with Julien Stephan’s side, here are five pre-match talking points:

Unchanged XI?

Following the manner of the performance Wednesday produced at Fratton Park last weekend, Henrik Pedersen must be feeling somewhat tempted to name the same XI in back-to-back Championship fixtures for the first time this season.

His decision to alter Wednesday’s shape to a 3-5-2 was a masterstroke, and it contributed to them securing their first clean sheet of the campaign in addition to their first victory. Ernie Weaver was excellent in the heart of the defence, Bannan was at his very best in midfield and Brown was a nuisance up front.

Having got that first win of the campaign under their belts, there feels like very little reason for Pedersen to tinker.

A change in fortunes?

Playing at Hillsborough has not brought much joy for Wednesday in 2025. Of the 14 Championship matches they have played on home soil this calendar year, they have won only two, amassing a paltry ten points from a possible 42.

Wednesday have started this season with three defeats out of three at home in the league, losing to Stoke City (3-0), Swansea City (2-0) and Bristol City (3-0). They are the only team who are yet to have scored a goal at home in the EFL this season.

Having fired blanks in each of their first three home games, Wednesday will be determined to halt their barren run in front of goal and give themselves a fighting chance of securing their first home point(s).

Henrik Pedersen will be eyeing his first home win as Sheffield Wednesday boss. | Steve Ellis

Wednesday last lost their opening four home games of a league campaign back in 1999/00 - and that was the season they were relegated from the Premier League.

Watch out for Kone

Fresh from signing from Wycombe Wanderers last month, Richard Kone has enjoyed an excellent start to his QPR career, scoring three goals in his first five Championship appearances for the club.

Capable of operating as either a striker or as a No.10, Kone is a versatile attacker who has the capabilities to hurt teams with his pace and athleticism. He was superb for Wycombe last season, scoring 21 goals across all competitions, earning the opportunity to step up to the Championship.

Cementing himself as a focal point in the Rs team, Wednesday will have to keep a very close eye on him throughout the afternoon.

More protests planned

The Supporters’ Trust announced their protest plans for the clash with the Hoops on in midweek, confirming they plan to make their feelings on Dejphon Chansiri known both during and after the game.

Continuing with their plea to supporters to refrain from buying any food, drinks or merchandise inside Hillsborough, The Supporters’ Trust also wants fans to hold black and gold scarfs aloft and make their voices heard with ten minutes on the clock to signify ten years under Chansiri’s ownership.

Another protest against Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership of the club is planned. | Getty Images

Additionally, a post-match demonstration underneath the South Stand is also planned. Supporters are encouraged to again raise their scarfs and make their voices heard in the same way they did after the defeat to Bristol City a fortnight ago.

Bannan going in search of another goal

After notching his second goal of the season at Portsmouth last weekend, Bannan is already halfway to equally his tally of four goals in the Championship last term. He netted a brilliant free-kick against Pompey, marking his second goal in as many away games.

With Wednesday still searching for their first Championship home goal of the campaign, you can guarantee the skipper will lead by example in the Owls’ search for it. The last time he scored in consecutive Championship matches, QPR were his second victim.