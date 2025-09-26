Sheffield Wednesday will be eyeing back-to-back Championship wins for the first time since March when they face QPR at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.
The Owls recorded their first league win of the campaign last time out, beating Portsmouth 2-0 at Fratton Park, and will be attempting to back that up with a rare home victory. Wednesday lost won on home soil back in April.
Wednesday could climb out of the relegation zone this weekend if they win and other results go their way. However, in order to that, they must get the better of a QPR side that has won each of its last three matches, scoring seven goals in the process.
Here is how we think Wednesday could line up against the Hoops: