Sheffield Wednesday will be eyeing back-to-back Championship wins for the first time since March when they face QPR at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls recorded their first league win of the campaign last time out, beating Portsmouth 2-0 at Fratton Park, and will be attempting to back that up with a rare home victory. Wednesday lost won on home soil back in April.

Wednesday could climb out of the relegation zone this weekend if they win and other results go their way. However, in order to that, they must get the better of a QPR side that has won each of its last three matches, scoring seven goals in the process.

Here is how we think Wednesday could line up against the Hoops:

1 . Ethan Horvath Horvath has started every game since arriving on loan from Cardiff City last month and there is little chance of that changing this weekend. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Dominic Iorfa Iorfa produced his best performance of the season against Portsmouth last time, completing a whopping 14 clearances, and should be one of the very first names on the teamsheet. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Ernie Weaver Weaver was exceptional on his first Championship start last weekend, leading by example in the heart of the defence. He should be one of the very first names on the teamsheet against the Rs. | UGC Photo Sales

4 . Max Lowe Lowe's excellent defensive showing at Fratton Park earned him a place in the Championship Team of the Week, meaning he is another guaranteed starter this weekend. | UGC Photo Sales