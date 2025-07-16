A number of young players form Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason training squad as they continue their preparations.

The start of the new season is just a few weeks away now, and as things stand the Owls are yet to bolster their first team ranks at all given the question marks that remain over their managerial situation and the embargo/fee restrictions that still hang over the club.

With that in mind, the manager may have to look to the club’s youth when they put together a squad to travel to Leicester City on the opening day, so it’s no surprise to see a number of players from the U21s still part of things at Middlewood Road. Many were seen during their camp at St. George’s Park last week, and the trend has continued on their return to S6.

Sheffield Wednesday youngsters in the mix

In a picture gallery published by the club, the likes of Reece Johnson, Rio Shipston, Joe Emery, Devlan Moses, George Brown, Cole McGhee, Bruno Fernandes, Jarvis Thornton and Bruno Fernandes can all be seen amongst the club’s senior players, as well as those such as Sean Fusire, Gabriel Otegbayo and Bailey Cadamarteri, who stepped up last season.

It’s exactly 25 days until Wednesday are back in competitive action once again, travelling to the King Power Stadium on August 10th, and as things stand their captain, Barry Bannan, remains out of contract, while there has been no official word from the club on their discussions with Callum Paterson and Akin Famewo either.

Following the sale of Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama the Owls have a squad of around 17 players who can be considered first team players, but that includes youngsters like Pierce Charles, Otegbayo, Fusire, Cadamarteri and Charlie McNeill. And only time will tell who will be coming in to add to that number for the 2025/26 campaign.

The Owls have not confirmed any friendlies, yet, though Mansfield Town have made public a planned pre-season run-out at Hillsborough on July 26 that will be played out behind closed doors. Further behind closed doors run-outs are expected, as per an article on the club’s website earlier this month. They recently beat Manchester City’s U23s 3-2 in a behind-closed-doors friendly as part of their camp in Burton upon Trent.

