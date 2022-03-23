Long-serving Owls goalkeeper, Joe Wildsmith, looked set turn out for the club this weekend in the game against Cheltenham Town after Wednesday’s current number one was called up by Northern Ireland, however that is now no longer the case.

It was confirmed over the last 24 hours that BPF will be available for selection against Cheltenham after Ian Baraclough and the Owls came to an agreement that would see him miss their first friendly against Luxembourg before teaming up with his international teammates for the second one against Hungary.

The news comes as a boost to Darren Moore as he has his first-choice stopper available as the club continue their chase towards a record-breaking 18 clean sheets this season, and the request may have been made given the fact that Wildsmith’s availability isn’t guaranteed.

Wildsmith and his fiancée are expecting their first child in the coming weeks, and had Peacock-Farrell been away on international duty when his teammate was called away then Moore would have had to hand a debut to the likes of Josh Render or Luke Jackson in what could prove to be a vital game in their Play-Off push.

BPF has currently racked up 14 clean sheets in the league this season – a tally not bettered by anyone else in League One – and four more would set a new individual record at the club (Keiren Westwood currently has 17) and also set a new Wednesday record for clean sheets in a regular season.

