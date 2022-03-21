More Sheffield Wednesday exits could come after latest released list confirmed

It was confirmed last week that a whole host of youngsters would be moving on from Middlewood Road at the end of the current campaign, with Moore and the academy team looking to freshen things up within the youth ranks at Wednesday.

The likes of Kwame Boateng, Alex Bonnington, Josh Dawodu, Lewis Farmer, Charles Hagan, Jayden Onen, Josh Render, Declan Thompson and Liam Waldock have all been told that they can begin their respective searches for a new club – but they may not be the only ones.

Speaking to The Star last week, Moore explained, “There could potentially, maybe, be one or two more - there’s a couple that we’re still having a look at, really. But that’s mainly the list.

“I just feel that once we’ve done the list then it gives them the opportunity to go out and potentially earn a contract elsewhere.”

Wednesday’s U23s, made up largely of last year’s U18s and the current U18s, secured an impressive 1-0 victory over Sheffield United in their last game, and they’ll be hoping to finish the season on a high as Neil Thompson’s young side look to climb off the bottom of the Professional Development League table.

Players such as Ryan Galvin, David Agbontohoma, Will Truman, Basile Zottos - who scored the winner against the Blades - and Jay Glover are all expected to feature heavily in the final five games of the season, starting with tomorrow’s game against Ipswich Town.