Moore has overseen a squad revamp at Hillsborough since taking over the role as manager, but while a number of key players were tied down on new deals over the last 12 months, there are still several senior figures who face an uncertain future.

Contract talks have been put on ice at Wednesday given the fact that they still have ambitions of returning to the Championship next season, with the club keen to focus on matters on the pitch rather than contractual situations – especially with the fact that they don't yet know which division they’ll be playing in next season.

Four players who have played 20+ League One games this season for the Owls are on the list of players who could be on the move in the summer, and Moore certainly has some big decisions to make in the next couple of months as he weighs up what he wants his side to look like for the 2022/23 campaign.

Undefined: twitter

Looking at the players below, how many do you think should get an extended stay in Sheffield for next season?

1. Joe Wildsmith The goalkeeper has been at Wednesday since he was a kid, but now his contract is expiring - and it appears increasingly likely that he'll be on the move at the end of the season. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2. Chey Dunkley Dunkley's deal is up at the end of the season - and his injury problems this season will certainly have given Moore something to think about with regards to his future. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3. Sam Hutchinson Hutchinson is a fan favourite at Wednesday and has been a top performer this season when he's been available. He's stated his desire to finish his career at Hillsborough. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4. Jack Hunt (with an option) The Wednesday wingback has an option to extend beyond the end of this season, and he's spoken himself about how he'd be keen to stick around. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales