Moore has overseen a squad revamp at Hillsborough since taking over the role as manager, but while a number of key players were tied down on new deals over the last 12 months, there are still several senior figures who face an uncertain future.
Contract talks have been put on ice at Wednesday given the fact that they still have ambitions of returning to the Championship next season, with the club keen to focus on matters on the pitch rather than contractual situations – especially with the fact that they don't yet know which division they’ll be playing in next season.
Four players who have played 20+ League One games this season for the Owls are on the list of players who could be on the move in the summer, and Moore certainly has some big decisions to make in the next couple of months as he weighs up what he wants his side to look like for the 2022/23 campaign.
Looking at the players below, how many do you think should get an extended stay in Sheffield for next season?