Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, twice an Owls player of the month this season, was named in Northern Ireland’s squad to face Luxembourg in a friendly on Friday evening, a clash that would have ruled him out of a match that will see Wednesday attempt to bounce back from back-to-back draws.

But reports over the Irish sea suggest a fully-fit Peacock-Farrell is yet to join up with Ian Baraclough’s side and will be available for the Owls’ match, which gives Wednesday a major boost heading into the weekend.

On loan from Premier League Burnley, Peacock-Farrell has played every match he has been available for this summer, missing matches in October and November for previous international call-ups.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell will be available for this weekend's visit of Cheltenham Town.

He has 25 caps for Northern Ireland, for whom he qualifies through the birthplace of his grandfather, and played every minute of their recent World Cup qualification campaign keeping four clean sheets along the way.

It seems the importance of Wednesday’s clash has been impressed on Baraclough, who has allowed his number one to stay on at Middlewood Road, though Peacock-Farrell is expected to join up with the Northern Ireland squad in time for their friendly against Hungary on Tuesday.