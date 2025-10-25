Sheffield Wednesday will be targeting a first Championship home win of the season when they face Oxford United on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday will be eyeing a first Championship home win since April when they welcome Oxford United to Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls, who last beat the U’s on home soil in a league fixture back in 1986, were put into administration on Friday, effectively bringing an end to Dejphon Chansiri’s reign as owner at Hillsborough.

Although administration brings no shortage of uncertainty and an automatic 12-point deduction, something which the EFL have already imposed, Wednesdayites celebrated what was a bittersweet moment shortly after 12pm on Friday lunchtime, with Chansiri no longer in control.

Less than 72 hours after thousands of Wednesday supporters boycotted the midweek defeat to Middlesbrough, they and many others are set to come flooding back to Hillsborough in support of both the team and the club on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the visit of Gary Rowett’s side, here are five pre-match talking points:

A raucous crowd expected

Ask anyone who was present what it was like to be inside Hillsborough on Wednesday night and they will tell you just how soul-destroying the sight of three practically empty stands was. Thousands decided to vote with their feet and staged a mass boycott in protest against Chansiri after being encouraged to stay away by the Wednesday Supporters’ Trust.

Less than 72 hours later, Hillsborough is likely to be the fullest and loudest it has been in a very long time. Wednesdayites descended on the Owls Megastore on Friday afternoon to buy shirts and tickets, with many more on social media confirming they will be backing the team in S6 on Saturday afternoon.

Manager Henrik Pedersen, who has attempted to remain as positive as possible over the last few months, said on Friday at his pre-match press conference: "I think it was one of the first things that came to all of us. To have a full Hillsborough again... wow. Wow. It will be amazing!

“We are really, really looking forward tomorrow to have this experience together again."

There is nowhere quite like Hillsborough when it’s rocking, meaning it should make for a brilliant afternoon after months of chaos and carnage off the pitch.

Wednesday need a home win

With the supporters set to come flooding back, Pedersen will be hoping they are able to create an atmosphere his players can feed off.

The midweek defeat to Middlesbrough marked a fifth defeat in six home league games for the Owls this season. They have scored just one goal and conceded 15. Additionally, the defeat to Rob Edwards’ side means the Owls head into the clash with Oxford having won just one of their last 16 home league games.

Sheffield Wednesday have won just two home games in 2025. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Furthermore, Wednesday could set an unwanted record of failing to win any of their opening seven home games in a Championship campaign for the very first time if they fail to secure all three points.

Oxford, though, have been something of a bogey team for the Owls in S6 in recent years, with the U’s winning two and drawing one of their last three visits.

Cadamarteri could start

After starting on the bench for the second game running against Middlesbrough, Cadamarteri will be itching to be reinstated to the starting line-up. The Jamaican international has been a regular starter for the Owls this season and his hard-working performances have been worthy of more than the one goal he currently has to his name.

Ike Ugbo was handed a rare start in midweek, partnering Jamal Lowe, but he struggled to impose himself on proceedings, meaning he could be omitted from the XI and replaced by the Wednesday academy graduate.

Lowe could keep his place in attack and start a fifth successive Championship game for the Owls for the very first time.

Stop De Keersmaecker

If Wednesday are to record their first home win of the season, they will have to keep a watchful eye on Oxford midfield ace Brian De Keersmaecker. The Belgian, who joined the club from Heracles Almelo during the summer, has made an impressive start to life in England, producing a crop of eye-catching performances.

Scoring one goal and producing three appearances from midfield in his first nine Championship appearances for the club, the midfielder has made his presence felt nice and early in England.

Renowned for his creativity and composure on the ball, much of Oxford’s good fortune this season has stemmed from him. He was particularly brilliant in their 3-1 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate last month, meaning Pedersen will have no doubt earmarked him as a player Wednesday need to try and keep quiet.

Mandarić gets a proper send off

After the club announced they would hold a minute’s applause in memory of former owner and chairman Milan Mandarić ahead of Wednesday night’s clash with Middlesbrough, a lot of supporters were quick to point out they planned to boycott the game and would not be able to pay their respects.

Wednesday later confirmed the tributes paid to Mandarić against Middlesbrough would be mirrored against Oxford. It means thousands of Wednesdayites, stood shoulder to shoulder, will get the opportunity to say farewell to the man who saved the club in 2010 together as one.