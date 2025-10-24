Hillsborough can be sold alongside Sheffield Wednesday. | Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield 3 Limited - the company that owns Hillsborough - have entered administration.

Joint administrator Kris Wigfield has confirmed Dejphon Chansiri made the decision to put Sheffield 3 Limited - the company that owns Hillsborough - into administration alongside Sheffield Wednesday to ensure the club and the stadium can be sold as a package.

Wednesday filed for administration on Friday morning and it was confirmed shortly after 12pm that the club had been put into administration for the first time in its 158-year history.

The running of the club will now be overseen by joint administrators Paul Stanley, Julian Pitts and Wigfield, who have experience of working in these types of situations.

As the threat of administration became greater in recent weeks, valid concerns were raised what would happen in relation to Hillsborough as it is not owned by the football club.

Wednesday’s historic home is owned separately by Chansiri, finding itself under Sheffield 3 Limited. However, Wigfield has confirmed Sheffield 3 Limited has also entered administration, meaning the club and the stadium can now be sold as a collective.

Wigfield confirms club and stadium will be sold together

Wigfield told the club’s website: “The joint administrators have taken over the running of the club with immediate effect to protect the interests of creditors, and to ensure Sheffield Wednesday can continue operating while we seek a new owner as swiftly as possible.

“Like many football clubs, it has been trading at a significant loss for several years, with those losses historically funded by the former owner Mr Chansiri.

“Due to increased financial pressure on the club, the owner has chosen to place the club and the stadium company into administration which will enable us to market the club and the stadium as a whole, which is great news for supporters of the club.”

Wigfield has also pleaded with Wednesdayites to return to Hillsborough and once again invest in the club.

“Supporters are the backbone of any football club,” he added. “The money they spend at the gate and in the ground is vital. I’ve been a season ticket holder since 1984 and know first-hand the passion of this fanbase.

“Now, more than ever, we need fans back in the ground — buying tickets, merchandise, pies and pints. Every penny spent will go directly to supporting the day-to-day running of this club, not to the former owner or professional costs.

“This will help stabilise the club and support the loyal players and staff while we secure a suitable buyer.”