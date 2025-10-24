Sheffield Wednesday have been given a 12-point deduction. | Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday have been given a 12-point deduction by the English Football League after officially entering administration.

After the club filed to enter administration on Friday morning, confirmation arrived shortly after 12pm, confirming the Owls had entered administration for the first time in their 158-year history.

Dejphon Chansiri’s camp had held back-and-forth conversations with the UK authorities over the last two weeks and the club is now under the control of administrators, bringing an end to his decade in charge at Hillsborough.

As punishment for entering administration, the Owls have been given an automatic 12-point deduction, meaning they now find themselves on -6. The Owls were already bottom of the Championship table on six points.

A statement released by the EFL said: “The EFL can confirm that it has now received formal notice that Dejphon Chansiri, the director of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, has taken the necessary steps to appoint Administrators to both the Club and also the company which owns Hillsborough.

“Whilst this development results in the automatic deduction of 12 points in accordance with Regulations agreed by all Clubs, it also presents Sheffield Wednesday with the opportunity to move matters towards a successful sale and secure future under new ownership.

“The EFL will now engage in discussions with the Administrators in respect of the immediate actions required to enable them to achieve an early resolution, and end the ongoing uncertainty faced by Sheffield Wednesday staff, management, players, supporters and all those associated with the Club and their local community.

“The Championship League table will be updated with immediate effect.”

Now Wednesday find themselves propping up the rest of the Championship table on -6, they are 15 points behind Sheffield United, who currently sit just above the relegation zone and in 21st.