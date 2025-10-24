Sheffield Wednesday are in administration for the first time in their history after mounting financial pressure forced Dejphon Chansiri to put control of the club’s immediate future into the hands of Begbies Traynor LLP.

The administrators will now oversee a sales process while also taking over responsibility for the day-to-day ticking over of the club. The move marks a firm beginning to the end of Chansiri’s turbulent decade in charge of the club. It’s understood that the story has been playing out behind the scenes since the middle of last week. Here’s the timeline on how things went as we understand it.

Wednesday Oct 8: In response to notice from HMRC that they intend to issue a winding-up petition on Sheffield Wednesday FC, it is understood that Chansiri makes contact with Begbies Traynor. A meeting takes place (presumably a virtual meeting via video) in the next hours, during which the subject of putting the club into administration is discussed.

Thursday Oct 9 and Friday October 10: Club financial information is sent and assessed by Begbies Traynor with regard to the viability of trading in administration. It is also understood that the relevant documents were raised and permissions sought to place the Club into Administration. Therefore, presumably Begbies assessed trading to be viable. The documents were sent to Chansiri but go unreturned over the weekend.

Dejphon Chansiri no longer has control of Sheffield Wednesday | Steve Ellis

Monday Oct 13: Chansiri seeks to have discussions with HMRC presumably to ask for more time to raise funds. For reasons unknown, the discussions are delayed from the morning until late afternoon.

Tuesday Oct 14: Discussions between Chansiri camp and HMRC continue throughout the day. Sometime in the afternoon, HMRC signals its intention to follow-through on winding-up petition. Late September wages are paid to workforce two weeks on from scheduled payday after payment arrives from EFL.

Wednesday Oct 15: Further discussions take place between Chansiri and HMRC and continue over the next week. Proposals sent by Chansiri are rejected. It’s believed professionals encourage Chansiri to enter administration but the documents remain unsigned.

Thursday Oct 16: Knowledge that HMRC intend to lodge a winding-up petition on Sheffield Wednesday becomes public after it is reported in national media. Mindful of the sensitivities surrounding the case, local media that have been following proceedings report the same understanding shortly afterwards.

Wednesday Oct 22: Figure owed to HMRC rises after a six-figure sum for PAYE costs becomes due. HMRC advise club they will submit winding-up petition imminently. Hillsborough witnesses a mass boycott of match v Middlesbrough, with powerful message sent that season ticket holders will not continue to fund club - and that many will withdraw their financial commitments to the club heading into next season if Chansiri remains in charge.

Thursday Oct 23: Long video meetings take place over several hours. New Avenue Projects confirm intention to put Sheffield 3 into administration with same firm in discussions with Chansiri camp. Under mounting pressure, suggestion is that Chansiri intends to agree to put the club into administration.

Friday Oct 24: The decision is made overnight and documents are filed with court shortly after they open. They are returned at 11.59am. The club - along with stadium owners Sheffield 3 - are put into administration.

