The seats bearing the name of Dejphon Chansiri are being torn out of the North Stand at Sheffield Wednesday in a statement of intent following the club’s move into administration.

Work in removing the seats serves as a visual departure from the Thai’s ownership of the club after a decade and began less than an hour after administration was confirmed. As of the sealing of court documents at around midday, Chansiri ceded all control of club affairs and the management and handling of a sale process now sits in the hands of Begbies Traynor LLP.

The seats will be replaced by blue replacements ahead of tomorrow’s Championship clash with Oxford United. Administrators have spoken to stress the importance of a re-engagement in fan spending after months of boycott action.

The Star is live at the stadium and can report a feeling of uncertainty among staff, but quiet optimism on the club’s future. Administrators addressed players, coaching staff and other employees at their Middlewood Road training base to inform them of proceedings. It was confirmed to them ahead of time that the club would be deducted 12 points, which has since been confirmed by the EFL.

We’re told senior management at the club learned of the news this morning and addressed non-footballing staff at the stadium for around 15 minutes before handing over to administrators. Some employees are understood to have been quite tearful on what has proven to be an emotional day for all involved, though beyond uncertainty the overriding emotion seems to be of optimism that the club can now move on to a brighter future.

