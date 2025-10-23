Middlesbrough beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Hillsborough but it could have been very different

Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards felt his side’s task against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsbrough last night was made all the more difficult by a controversial call by referee Thomas Kirk.

Boro were already a goal to the good after just six minutes and it appeared as though they were going to stroll to a comfortable victory in front of a sparse home crowd with thousands staying away in protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Not long after the opener from Morgan Whittaker, goalkeeper Joe Lumley, who was called in on an emergency loan after Ethan Horvath’s red card at the weekend, took a heavy touch and then clearly brought down onrushing Boro forward Tommy Conway inside the box. Referee Kirk inexplicably waved play on and from there, Wednesday and Lumley in particular grew in confidence.

The Bristol City stopper pulled off a string of saves either side of half time to keep the Owls in it and the home side had chances of their own too, which made what should have been an easy night for the visitors a lot more edgy than it needed to be.

What Rob Edwards said about the penalty decision and missed Middlesbrough chances

“We had numerous chances and because we didn’t [get the second goal] and we didn’t get the penalty which was ... it was a penalty ... we didn’t get it, it gave them oxygen and belief,” said Edwards.

“[Wednesday] have got something about them, they don’t give in, with everything that’s going on at the moment. If any team had an excuse to go under it could be them, but they don’t. They showed a lot of fight and resilience.

“All expectation and rightly so, was on us, we had to deal with that and once we didn’t get that second it probably made things a little bit nervy. If we had been slightly more clinical - I don’t want to sound disrespectful and I am reallt not being - I do think we should have had two or three more.”

Edwards later added on the decision not to award a penalty: “I will put a call in... I just will. Tonight was as clear [a penalty] as anything I have ever seen.”

