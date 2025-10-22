The then-manager of Sheffield Wednesday pulled Dejphon Chansiri towards him and with the world around them bustling with noise, he spoke into his ear for a few moments.

It was May 29 2023 and the Owls had earned promotion via perhaps the most dramatic football fortnight any club has ever experienced. Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer had lifted the League One trophy in tandem as Wembley stadium exploded in a vision of glory and relief. Players passed the trophy around them and fans responded in joyous chaos. And then, as if the world wasn't watching, Darren Moore grabbed Chansiri.

What was said between the pair will forever be known by them and them alone. But Moore's gesturing towards the half-and-a-bit home of football celebrating in the sunshine would suggest it was a word or two about the sheer bloody potential of the place. It was a picture of vibrant blue and white and yellow, of passionate support from tens of thousands. Children sat on the shoulders of parents and grown men cried down sunburnt cheeks. Harness the momentum of the the football club and it could surely only go in one direction.

Some 877 days on, on the evening Middlesbrough came to town, Hillsborough stadium sat dank and barren and the surroundings somehow felt greyer than ever before. The bridge was lonely, any feeling of pre-match buzz entirely absent. Moments of appreciation were marked by only a trickling applause from the few thousand home fans present. Time moved slower somehow. The boycott was acknowledged by tens of thousands and for all the right reasons; but it made it no less painful.

On the pitch, Wednesday gave a strong account of themselves against a side ambitions loaded in a distant universe. Had a chance here or there gone their way, they may well have added to their points tally in an environment devoid of the normality of fandom. Going forward they had moments of swagger and for periods of the second half took the better of proceedings. Boro will have been disappointed not to have converted more chances but came up against a ring-in goalie apparently keen on making a late charge for the World Cup squad. The scoreline didn't shake beyond Morgan Whittaker's early opener but the football was fun.

Steve Ellis

The other stuff wasn't. The stands stood bare and quiet to the point that at stages you could make out the inflictions in Henrik Pedersen's accent. A packed away end seemed as confused as to how to behave as anyone of a blue and white tint and the ageing, murky blue of the North Stand seats bore over the pitch into the view from the South as an ever-aching reminder of the true story of the piece.

Hillsborough is a beautiful fossil; a proud, regal image of football as it was. It's like an ageing star of Hollywood's glory days, famed and iconic and shabby and tired. With fans alive and screaming their Owls to victory it's a bursting behemoth that shows new-fangled retail park stadiums how it's done. Nights such as the one just gone paint it as a creaking relic short of hot water.

And it's that screamingly obvious point that Chansiri has never quite grasped. Sheffield Wednesday is only as big as its fan base make it. The assumed point made by Moore on that baking Wembley afternoon wasn't centred on a tired training ground or a talented but ageing squad. It was about the tens of thousands of adoring supporters who just so desperately want a club to mirror the pride they have in their desperate Wednesdayism.

Instead, they have been dealt a decade of disrespect. They've been taken for granted and now, they're hitting back. Whatever comes in the next weeks, that empty, eery Wednesday night at Hillsborough will be remembered both as a moment the club hit rock bottom, but also as a moment the fan base so painfully pulled themselves away from the thing they love - in order to protect it.

Amid those murky, ageing blue North Stand seats sat seats of white and bearing eight letters. They spelled a that name that has driven Sheffield Wednesday to this point. Beyond another valiant effort on the pitch, there was nothing remotely enjoyable about seeing a proud football club in that state.

One can only hope that before long, measures such as this are a thing of the past. They will be sometime, and only when that name doesn’t stare back through the emptiness. Be them sooner rather than later.

