Sheffield Wednesday will have to wait to have the length of a ban for Ethan Horvath to be officially confirmed, with Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones having expressed his amazement at how his red card incident was dealt with.

The American goalkeeper was sent off in the 97th minute of the Owls’ 2-1 defeat at The Valley having fiercely clattered the onrushing Isaac Olaofe just outside the box. It took several minutes for referee Tom Reeves to show a red card having seemingly not felt it to be a sending-off offence, though assistance from his linesmen delivered what Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen admitted was a correct decision.

The verdict means Horvath - an emergency goalkeeping loan brought in after injury to Pierce Charles came to light - will face a suspension from the threadbare squad, with Wales youth international Logan Stretch potentially in line to make his senior football debut in Wednesday evening’s daunting home clash with Middlesbrough.

But it could be that the US stopper receives a three-match ban that would also see him miss next weekend’s clash with Oxford United and the November 1 trip to West Bromwich Albion. The length of ban will depend on the outcome of the official’s report and The Star is told Wednesday are expecting confirmation one way or another on Monday. It’s understood they won’t be able to bring in a second emergency keeper and that a one match ban is ultimately more likely.

LOAN ARRIVAL: Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was one of only two Sheffield Wednesday summer additions (Image: Steve Ellis)

The delay in showing Horvath a red card left Charlton boss Jones apoplectic on the sidelines as he at one point entered the pitch to discuss the situation. Speaking after the match he was able to raise a smile but was still clearly furious at Reeves’ take on the incident - suggesting beyond a ‘baseball bat’ assault, there will never be an easier refereeing call to make.

“I don’t think the referee has even given it,” said a deeply animated Jones. “The linesman has given it. With the greatest respect to a difficult job, that is one of the easiest decisions you will ever get to see in the world. Not football, not sport. The world. He’s touched it round him, he’s wiped him clean out. You will not see an easiest decision in the world than that.

“I could not believe what I was seeing. I was using words to describe certain people. Look, finally they got to the correct decision praise the lord. Someone out there was switched on out of the three or four which is good. I would like to understand his thought process. You will not see an easier decision barring him clubbing him over the head with a baseball bat.”

On the red card decision and the likely situation for Stretch or another young keeper, Pedersen said: “It was the linesman who said it was a red card. It would have been a free goal and that is why it was a red card, he said.

“Of course it is a big test, but we can only do as normal, to make the best environment when we try to integrate the young players. We will support and do all we can to do that and I’m sure he’ll be looking forward to the challenge.”