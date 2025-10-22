Sheffield Wednesday Player Ratings: 8/10 for star man on 'busman's holiday for a week' as Middlesbrough made to work

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 21:58 BST

Sheffield Wednesday produced another battling display but were left with nothinbg to show for it again against Middlesbrough

It was the same old story for Sheffield Wednesday against Middlesbrough at a sparse Hillsborough as a battling performance was not enough to take anything from the game.

Morgan Whittaker had Boro in front after just six minutes and it looked like it was going to be a long night for the Owls.

However, helped by stand-in keeper Joe Lumley, the home side rallied in front of one of the smallest home attendances in recent memory as fans stepped up their protest against Dejphon Chansiri.

On a busman's holiday for a week in Sheffield, should have been punished at least with a penalty which was somehow not awarded early in the game which would have finished Wednesday off but rallied to pull off a string of superb saves

1. Joe Lumley 8

On a busman's holiday for a week in Sheffield, should have been punished at least with a penalty which was somehow not awarded early in the game which would have finished Wednesday off but rallied to pull off a string of superb saves

Steady influence in an increasingly thrown together defence

2. Liam Palmer 6

Steady influence in an increasingly thrown together defence

A fairly typical performance by Iorfa... sometimes very good, sometimes making you cover your eyes. Decent overall though did get drawn towards the ball a few too many times

3. Dominic Iorfa 6

A fairly typical performance by Iorfa... sometimes very good, sometimes making you cover your eyes. Decent overall though did get drawn towards the ball a few too many times

His link-up with Amass should really have provided one of the best opportunities to get at Boro but it never really materialised. Not bad defensively though

4. Max Lowe 6

His link-up with Amass should really have provided one of the best opportunities to get at Boro but it never really materialised. Not bad defensively though

