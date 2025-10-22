It was the same old story for Sheffield Wednesday against Middlesbrough at a sparse Hillsborough as a battling performance was not enough to take anything from the game.
Morgan Whittaker had Boro in front after just six minutes and it looked like it was going to be a long night for the Owls.
However, helped by stand-in keeper Joe Lumley, the home side rallied in front of one of the smallest home attendances in recent memory as fans stepped up their protest against Dejphon Chansiri.
