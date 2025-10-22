Sheffield Wednesday forward George Brown is injured and will miss several weeks of action.

The young attacker has burst onto the scene this season having raced up from the academy ranks to score twice in his first run of appearances for the plucky Owls. Henrik Pedersen spoke last week to embrace the need for Wednesday to protect the schedules of their younger players but a freak impact injury will see the Yorkshire-born forward miss up to two months of contention.

The news comes after his fellow upstart Ernie Weaver was confirmed to be missing the bulk if not all of the season with a foot problem that required surgery. That neither are soft tissue injuries will come as little consolation to a coaching team already working with a threadbare squad.

Steve Ellis

“Yesterday in training he got a ball in his feet in a pressing situation and it twisted, so he is injured,” Pedersen told The Star. “I think he will be out for six to eight weeks. The ball touched his foot and it just twisted.”

Brown missed out on the matchday squad for the Owls’ narrow 1-0 home defeat to a high-flying Middlesbrough outfit many have penned as title contenders. To the backdrop of a mass supporter boycott that saw stands barren at S6, Wednesday once again put on a competitive effort in spite of the circumstances they are continually faced with.

“We played against a great, great and strong Middlesbrough team,” the Wednesday boss continued. “Rob has done a fantastic job with this team, they are well organised, they are clear with a playing philosophy. We played against a top team and we showed we can compete. First half was equal, we stayed in the game and came from 1-0 down to come back into the game.

“We made a few changes in the second half and were strong. We have to be proud that we can compete with a team like Middlesbrough. The boys are sat after feeling a little disappointed that we didn’t get anything today, we delivered on a high level today given where we are.”

