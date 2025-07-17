Your Sheffield Wednesday evening headlines including updates on the Owls' embargo status, Danny Rohl's future and the takeover situation.

An extremely concerning period in the history of Sheffield Wednesday looks set the be extended after The Star learnt the proposed takeover of the Owls has stalled.

Sheffield Wednesday takeover stalls

With just weeks to go until the new Championship season gets underway with a tough-looking trip to recently relegated Leicester City, the uncertainty that has enveloped Wednesday shows no signs of clearing as the big kick-off draws ever closer.

Earlier this month BBC Radio Sheffield reported that ‘an agreement has been reached with at least one prospective buyer for Sheffield Wednesday’ and The Star was given an indication that current owner Dejphon Chansiri had received a suitable offer. With the deal with an unnamed consortium believed to be progressing, Djeidi Gassama’s move to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers was prolonged to give the new owners time to complete a deal and look to persuade winger to remain with the Owls.

However, The Star has now been led to believe progress has ‘stalled’ and the takeover is believed to have ‘fallen by the wayside’ - although the reasons behind the latest step in the saga are as yet unknown. However, there are a number of parties still interested in securing a deal to take the club from Chansiri, who is said to be ready to sell to ‘the right people with the right credentials’.

Röhl’s Wednesday future remains unclear

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl, who returned to take training on Monday. Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images.

Danny Röhl has returned to Sheffield Wednesday after missing the early stages of their pre-season training schedule - but it remains to be seen whether the Owls boss will remain with the club for the new Championship season.

With off-field issues continuing to hamper preparations for the new campaign, Röhl was back at Middlewood Road earlier this week and held talks with his squad after several players were left frustrated by his return. Assistant manager Henrik Pederson was handed a new contract and The Star understands there was ‘a general understanding’ he would take charge of the Owls once Röhl had departed.

Talks between the former Southampton coach and the Wednesday hierarchy are continuing but there are still question marks over whether Röhl will take charge of the opening game of the season against Leicester City, who were one of the clubs linked with a move for his services in recent weeks.

Wednesday embargo update

Dejphon Chansiri is under pressure to sell Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

In slightly more positive news for Owls supporters, the triple embargo that was placed on Wednesday has finally been lifted by the EFL after the club settled up with the players and staff members that were owed their wages.

However, there are clubs that are still owed money by Wednesday and that means the Owls will remain under an embargo and they will be limited to a wage cap of £7k per week for any new signings. A three-window fee restriction also remains in place after the Owls breached a rule whereby they have exceeded 30 days of late payments.

