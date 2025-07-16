Danny Röhl is back with Sheffield Wednesday, but it remains to be seen how long that will remain the case.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After missing the start of the Owls’ preseason, the German returned to Middlewood Road at the start of this week in an attempt to pick up where he left off last season. As previously reported, though, several players weren’t enamoured by the idea of his return, and meetings have since been had in an attempt to clear the air.

Röhl coming back to Sheffield followed the decision to hand Henrik Pedersen a new contract after his last one expired, with the general understanding being that he would take over as manager once the incumbent manager – who was in talks to leave – had moved on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday remain a club in crisis

The Star understands that, with the season just over three weeks away, conversations continue to take place with regards to Röhl’s future at Hillsborough, and it is far from certain that he will still be in his position as manager by the time the Owls head over to Leicester City on the opening day.

Wednesday are currently in a state of chaos after a summer that has seen unpaid wages, the enforcing of embargoes and fee restrictions, and a backdrop over whether or not Dejphon Chansiri will finally sell the club. They are yet to sign any new players, and are severely limited – as things stand – if they want to change that.

Röhl was linked with a host of clubs over the summer, both in the UK and back home in Germany, and it was largely expected that he would be moving on – his return threw things back up in the air again.

Now, three days into him being back at Middlewood Road, it’s believed that there is still no definitive decision on how things will move forward, however there is almost certainly more drama to come at S6 before the summer is over.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join