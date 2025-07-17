"Enough is enough" - Fed-up Sheffield Wednesday fan shows off stunning body art in Dejphon Chansiri protest

A fed-up Sheffield Wednesday fan has taken protests against under-fire owner Dejphon Chansiri to a new level, after insisting: “Enough is enough.” The Thai owner’s popularity at Hillsborough has plunged to new depths of late after a period of financial turmoil.

At one point the Owls were placed under three separate transfer embargoes after failing to satisfy their financial obligations to players and staff, other clubs and HMRC, although two of those have since been lifted after payments were made to players and the tax man.

Outstanding amounts still remain due to rival clubs, however, meaning that the Owls still can’t sign players - and if and when that ban is lifted they are still under transfer restrictions for the next three windows. The list of Wednesdayite’s grievances with the once-heralded chairman are vast, with protests against his ownership expected to punctuate the season when it starts next month.

Others have simply resolved to stay away from Hillsborough while he remains in charge, with one - Alistair Mitchell - taking his personal protest up a notch lately. The Owls fan posted a photo on social media of a stunning full-leg Wednesday tattoo he recently had completed, adding: “Season ticket and shirt money spent on my leg instead this year ... Enough is enough.”

The black-and-white ink features images of Hillsborough alongside representations of Owls heroes John Sheridan, David Hirst and Chris Waddle, alongside an Owl on its perch and modern-day fan favourite Barry Bannan.

The work, Mitchell replied to a fellow fan, was completed in two 10-hour sessions and went viral on social media, with a host of complimentary comments from Owls supporters hailing both the ink itself and the dedication.

Season ticket and shirt money spent on my leg instead this year. Enough is enough #swfc pic.twitter.com/pfRCLTBNQT — Alistair mitchell (@allymitchell10) July 16, 2025

Earlier this year Mitchell signalled his intention to boycott his club, posting: “After 10 plus years of season tickets I won’t be stepping foot inside of Hillsborough [until] Chansiri leaves.”

There had been hopes last week amongst Wednesdayites that that day could come sooner rather than later, with news of interested parties looking to buy the club from Chansiri. The Star understands that an offer deemed acceptable by Chansiri had been submitted.

The situation even saw Djeidi Gassama’s move to Rangers put on hold, with the potential new owners eager to try and make sure that he remained a Wednesday player. But progress on that particular deal has since completely stalled and the proposed takeover believed to have fallen by the wayside.